2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 to get more power and range

Hyundai has announced that the new 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 will get more power than the current model and will also come with a longer range.

The car will feature a range of 315 miles and it will come with 325 PS, it will also get a range of other upgrades and there will be some new edition versions.

First launched in February 2021, IONIQ 5 is the first model based on Hyundai Motor Group’s first dedicated BEV platform, Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The IONIQ 5 has recently clinched the overall title at the UK Car of The Year Awards, alongside a category win for Best Family Car, adding to a multitude of awards and accolades received since its launch in 2021.

Along with the new 77.4 kWh battery, the updated IONIQ 5 will be available with video-based digital interior and exterior mirrors. Mounted in the IONIQ 5’s rear spoiler, the Digital Centre Mirror (DCM) optimises visibility by providing an unobstructed, panoramic rear-facing view of the car.

Meanwhile, the new battery heater and conditioning feature is standard across the range and will enable IONIQ 5 to adapt its battery temperature while travelling to support optimal charging conditions when reaching the charging point, improving real-life charging performance in hot or cold ambient conditions. This function activates automatically when a high-power charging point is entered into the vehicle’s navigation system using connected routing.

