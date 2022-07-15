Hyundai Vision N 74 concept car unveiled

In terms of design, N Vision 74 pays an homage to the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept from 1974, which was developed by the legendary car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro. The concept was then built into prototypes for Hyundai’s first production sports car. Although it could not reach production in the end, the daring attitude set the tone for the entire company.

N Vision 74 inherited the pure surface, the dynamic proportioned profile and the unique B pillar from the 1974 Pony Coupe concept. Hyundai’s design heritage meets the electrification era with high performance to shape N Vision 74. In addition, Parametric Pixel lighting provides a futuristic flourish.

The high-performance technology is fully integrated into the design to fulfil the FCEV’s heat management requirements. With such functional aesthetics, N Vision 74 explores the balance between state-of-the-art-technology and iconic design. Along with long-range and fast refueling capabilities, N Vision 74 guarantees driving fun with a sustainable power source via the application of cutting-edge technologies.