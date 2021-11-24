New Alpine A110, A110 GT and A110S unveiled

Alpine has unveiled its updated A110 and there are three different models in the range, the A110, the A110 GT, and the A110 S.

The Alpine A110 comes with 252 horsepower, the A110 GT comes with 300 horsepower and the ‘Alpine’ chassis and the A110 S comes with 300 horsepower and the ‘Sport’ chassis.

The S badge on the back and door sills points to the intensely sporty and intensely Alpine driving experience that the New A110 S provides – and to its uncompromising configuration including its 300 bhp engine, chassis, brakes, exhaust and Sport seats. It’s enthusiastic whatever the circumstances and feels fantastic on any road and at any pace. It comes with optional carbon aerodynamic add-ons pointing for bold performance, and a dual colour finish (Fire Orange and a Deep Black roof).

The exterior equipment includes chromium black Alpine lettering, bright black 18 inch GT Race rims, 215/40 R18 front tyres and 245/40 R18 rear tyres, and orange brake callipers. The interior comes with top-of-the-range furniture including adjustable Sabelt Sport seats on two rails, aluminium Sport pedals, and a microfibre covered interior with orange overstitching if you opt for the Microfibre Pack and Racing Seats. The orange seatbelts, all-microfibre seat upholstery and fittings to add a racing harness are now specific amenities to the New A110 S.

You can find out more details about the three new Alpine A110 models over at Alpine at the link below.

Source Alpine

