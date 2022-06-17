Alpine A110 Tour de Corse unveiled

Alpine is launching a limited edition of the A110, the Alpine A110 Tour de Corse, the car will be limited to just 15 units and prices start at €80,000.

The new Alpine A110 Tour de Corse is inspired by the original Alpine A110 that competed in the 1975 Tour de Corse, more details on the car are below.

Inspired by the legendary Alpine A110 that competed in the 1975 Tour de Corse, this new limited edition car boasts an iconic design and a unequivocally sporty cockpit. Built for rallying, the Alpine A110 Tour de Corse 75 combines agility and performance thanks to its chassis and its 300hp engine, thus immersing its passengers in the sensations of the Tour de Corse, the rally of 10,000 corners.

The yellow bodywork contrasts with the deep black bonnet and roof. The iconic two-tone black and yellow livery is complemented by distinctive black and white graphics on the ‘Tour de Corse 75’. The ‘Tour de Corse 75’ signature on the front left fender is matched by an iconic motif on the doors, a white border on the bonnet, and the number 7 subtly stamped on the rear as a reference to the Berlinette rally car of the time. The Sabelt® Racing bucket seats are embroidered with Tour de Corse 75 and can be fitted with a competition harness. On the outside, the 18-inch gloss white Grand Prix wheels and orange Brembo® brake callipers highlight the competitive spirit of this limited edition.

On the road, the A110 Tour de Corse 75 limited edition takes over from an iconic vehicle on the legendary Corsican tarmac route as the exciting history of the 1975 edition can be felt behind the wheel of this limited edition.

Inaugurated in 1956, the Tour de Corse is one of the most emblematic events in motorsport, particularly in rallying. In 1967, the event became part of the French Rally Championship, and in 1973 it became the marquee French round of the World Rally Championship. Two years later, 77 crews took to the Corsican asphalt, but only 22 finished, a clear indicator of the rally’s degree of difficulty as the 1975 edition was the scene of many surprises.

You can find out more information about the new Alpine A110 Tour de Corse over at Alpine at the link below, the car is available to order in Europe from today.

Source Alpine

