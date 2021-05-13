Alpine is launching a special edition version of their A110, the Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 and production will be limited to just 300 cars.

The new Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 comes with the same 292 horsepower engine from the A110s and it also comes with all of the comfort features of the A110 Legende version.

The car comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.4 seconds and it has a top speed of 155 miles per hour (250 km/h).

After the success of the A110 LÉGENDE GT, launched in 2020, the LÉGENDE GT 2021 has been endowed with specific new design components and high-level equipment to match the expectations of a top of the range clientele. It is also enhanced by technical characteristics that underline the sporty nature of the A110, borrowing the 292hp powertrain of the A110S.

Beyond the new design interpretation, it is the combination of engine and chassis that allows Alpine to present this unprecedented model.

The new A110 Legende GT 2021 will retail for €71,600 excluding taxes and there wiull be just 300 cars made, you can find out more information about the car over at Alpine at the link below.

