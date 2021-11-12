Alex Gorsky joins Apple’s board

Apple has announced that the Chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson, Alex Gorsky has joined Apple’s board of directors, he has been with Johnson & Johnson since 1988.

“Alex has long been a visionary in healthcare, applying his tremendous insight, experience, and passion for technology to the cause of improving lives and building healthier communities,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re excited to welcome him to Apple’s board of directors, and I know that all of us will benefit from his leadership and expertise.”

“As a thoughtful and passionate leader, Alex has helped bring cutting-edge technologies to some of healthcare’s most urgent and complex challenges,” said Arthur Levinson, Apple’s chairman. “His voice and vision will help Apple continue to make a positive impact on people’s lives through the power of technology.”

“I’ve long shared Apple’s belief that technology has the potential to improve lives and create healthier communities,” said Alex Gorsky. “It’s an honor to join Apple’s board of directors, and to be part of a values-led company that’s constantly innovating to both enable and enhance the way we live.”

