Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.1 Public Beta 2

We recently had the second developer beta of macOS Monterey 12.1 and now Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.1 Public Beta 2.

The new macOS Monterey 12.1 Public Beta 2 is basically the same software as the developer beta and it is now available for public beta testers to try out.

The latest beta version of Apple’s macOS Monterey comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, it also comes with some new features.

One of the new features included in this version of macOS Monterey is Apple’s SharePlay feature, this is designed to let you watch movies and TV shows with your friends over FaceTime, the videos and movies are synchronized in both locations so everyone is watching the same thing at the same time. You can also listen to music with your friends as well over Facetime.

This SharePlay feature is available on the iPhone and iPad at the moment, it was supposed to be released with the original version of macOS Monterey but was delayed.

We are expecting Apple to release their macOS Monterey 12.1 software sometime around the end of November, along with the new iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 updates. As soon as we get some details on when they will be released, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals