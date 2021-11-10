Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.1 beta 2

As well as the new betas of iOS 15.2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.2 for the iPad, Apple has also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Monterey 12.1 beta 2.

The new macOS Monterey 12.1 beta 2 software has been made available to developers so far, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers shortly.

The latest beta of Apple’s macOS Monterey 12.1 brings a range of performance improvements and also some bug fixes to the Mac, the software also includes some new features. The new beta of macOS Monterey 12.1 comes just over a week after the previous release.

We are expecting Apple to release their macOS 12.1 software update around the end of November along with the new iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 software updates.

This update will enable SharePlay on macOS, this feature recently landed on iOS and it is designed to lets you watch movies and TV shows with your friends over FaceTime, the videos and movies are synchronized in both locations so everyone is watching the same thing at the same time.

Ass soon as we get some information on exactly when the new macOS Monterey 12.1 beta 2 software update is released we will let you know, it should be some time around the end of November.

Source MacRumors

