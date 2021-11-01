Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.1 beta 1

Following on from the recent release of macOS Monterey, Apple has released a new beta of macOS, macOS Monterey 12.1 beta 1.

The macOS Monterey 12.1 beta 1 has been made available to both developers and also to members of Apple’s public beta testing program.

As this is the first beta of macOS 12.1 it will be a little while before the final version of the software is released.

The new macOS Monterey 12.1 software brings a range of bug fixes and performance improvements to the Mac, the update also comes with some new features.

One of the new features that are coming to the Mac with this update is support for Apple’s SharePlay, this feature was recently added to the iPhone and iPad when Apple released their iOS 15.1 software updates.

SharePlay lets you watch movies and TV shows with your friends over FaceTime, this was supposed to be one of the major new features in iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, although it was delayed slightly at launch. The videos and movies are synchronized in both locations so everyone is watching the same thing at the same time.

We are expecting this to happen sometime this month, probably around the end of November, as soon as we get some details on the release date we will let you know.

