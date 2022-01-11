Airmill precision automatic coffee grinder from $293

Coffee connoisseurs looking for the ultimate precision automatic coffee grinder may be interested in the aptly named Airmill, capable of grinding coffee to 23 different levels of coarseness. Perfect for brewing methods such as, French presses, hand drip, mokapot and more. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $293 or £217 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Did you know the coffee flavor changes depending on which grinder you use? Ever wondered why your coffee tastes different from the café coffee you bought it from? One of the reasons is the grinder. The grinder used at your favorite cafe provides superior performance with super high price tag. With AIRMILL, automatically removes fine grinds and silver skin while cools down ground coffee to enhance the flavor at a much lower price tag, so you can enjoy great coffee at home.”

Airmill automatic coffee grinder

If the Airmill crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Airmill precision grinder project view the promotional video below.

“AIRMILL removes fine grinds and silver skins while grinding which enhances the taste of your coffee. Also, our Air-Sifting System has an effect of cooling down coffee grinds which keeps the coffee flavor intact. The removed fine grinds and silver skins are blown into a separate compartment. It all happens automatically in one step, so you can enjoy coffee easily. All parts inside AIRMILL that contact with ground beans are treated with an anti-static agent so to attract less chaff and grinds do not stick .”

“High-performance grinding burr, made of high-strength stainless (SUS 420 HRC55), is used to ensure a lasting consistency and uniformity in grinding. The high-performance motor used in AIRMILL is suitable for all kinds of roasted beans, from low-density dark roasted beans to high-density light roasted beans. The output of motor is ample enough to keep itself from overheating, and so ensures a longer product life. AIRMILL can grind to a variety of brewing methods such as mokapot, French presses, and hand drip coffees.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the precision automatic coffee grinder, jump over to the official Airmill crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

