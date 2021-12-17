Aeropress Go:Go accessory pack enhances your coffee brewing even further

Coffee drinkers who use the iconic Aeropress to brew their favorite drink may be interested in a new accessory that allows you to carry coffee with you in a secure aluminium container complete with a handy scoop. All designed to fit perfectly within the plunger of the Aeropress coffee brewer. The team have created two versions of the coffee scoop to support both Aeropress designs. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $24 or £18 (depending on current exchange rates).

Aeropress Go:Go accessory pack

“We love function, practicality, efficiency (and coffee). We’re problem solvers who love to travel with our Aeropress Go. We love our Aeropress, and as soon as we heard about the Aeropress Go, we had to have it! As great as the design is, we thought there was a missed opportunity to really optimise the space inside the plunger cavity. We have developed this solution to utilise every unit of space available in your Aeropress Go. The combination scoop and stirrer tool weighs in at 3.63g. 3D printed from PA2200 Polyamide 12, a strong and smooth Nylon, it is widely regarded as the industry standard for high end 3D printing. The material is certified as food-safe and has good heat-resistance, with an official melting point of just above 170°C.”

If the crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Aeropress Go:Go accessory pack project watch the promotional video below.

“Whether you’re wild-camping or bike-packing, space is commodity and every added ounce of weight is important. The Go:Go uses lightweight materials and only takes up the space within the plunger. For an even more streamlined Go you can remove the silicone lid and the plastic mug, carrying the plunger, chamber and filter cap, with our Scoop/Stirrer and Aluminium Container stored inside.”

“We have made two versions of the scoop to suit both designs. The standard scoop fits inside the Aeropress Go and the original Aeropress. The XL version fits inside the original Aeropress only. Just select your size in the backer survey after the Kickstarter campaign has ended.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the accessory pack, jump over to the official Aeropress Go:Go crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

