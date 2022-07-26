PODMKR coffee grinder and coffee pod maker

Even if you recycle your aluminum or plastic coffee pods they are not the most environmentally friendly or cost-effective way to enjoy a freshly brewed cup of coffee. If you enjoy freshly ground coffee and would like to still use your coffee pod machine you may be interested in the PODMKR coffee grinder and pod filler.

A combination coffee grinder and coffee pod maker the PODMKR allows you to select your own coffee and ditch using single use pods. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $109 or £91 (depending on current exchange rates).

“PODMKR pods are compatible with Nespressoe. Nespresso Vertuo and Keurig machines. They will solve the waste production problems that arise with disposable pods. With PODMKR, you’ll never need to buy single-use pods again. Step 1 – Pour your favorite coffee beans into PODMKR. Step 2 – Insert the stainless steel reusable coffee pod. Select your grind setting and then push to grind! These buttons are programmable for future use. Step 3 – Remove your coffee pod and seal with the lid. Step 4 – Brew & go! Insert your pod into your coffee maker. Enjoy freshly-brewed coffee you can enjoy at home or on-the-go.”

Assuming that the PODMKR funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the PODMKR coffee grinder project play the promotional video below.

Coffee grinder and pod maker

“PODMKR is suitable for anyone and sits elegantly next to your capsule coffee machine. It is both easy to use and easy to clean. Imagine you are no longer bound to the limited variety of flavors that are available for your capsule machine. Experiment with new aromas, blends and different grind levels to create your perfect cup of coffee.”

“PODMKR already came a long way. We are proud to have a functioning prototype that has been thoroughly tested. We are currently working on the mold and PBC design. At this stage, we have a solid production plan and the manufacturer is ready to go. Of course, even with a great plan, there is a potential of schedule risk: it is still possible that an unexpected issue may arise that causes a delay in production or an unforeseen situation with shipping like our container being delayed in customs.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the coffee grinder, jump over to the official PODMKR crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

