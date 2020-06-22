SóloCano portable coffee maker, offers barista-quality coffee anytime, anywhere from $99

Coffee drinkers searching for an affordable, portable coffeemaker maybe interested in the SóloCano, designed to allow you to brew and savour Rees to quality coffee any time or anywhere. The 6 in 1 coffeemaker is now available to back via Indigogo with free worldwide shipping included in every pledge.

Early bird pledges are available from $99 offering a 40% saving off the recommended retail price for early backers, with worldwide delivery expected to take place in a few months time during August 2020.

“Whether morning will be spent over a sunrise yoga or intensive commuting to the office, we love the energy coffee brings that leads to new starts, new ideas, or simply great chats. To enjoy a cup of coffee properly, it should be made from freshly ground coffee beans to elaborate brewing, but hardly do we have that time. So we created SóloCano that dedicates to making your coffee moment much easier without sacrificing the coffee taste. With an easy press on the lid, the automatically ground beans will be ready for fresh brewing. We ensure caffeine lovers a decent coffee anytime, anywhere.”

“When grinding coffee, precision, and consistency are the keys. It’s important to achieve the most evenly ground coffee to extract the most flavor during brewing. A poor quality grinder will not grind consistently, leaving your brew over or under-extracted. We optimized the mug size for an on-the-go lifestyle. Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks hot & iced for up to 7 hours. The 16.2oz capacity holds the perfect amount of coffee to jump-start your day.”

“To ensure the coffee flavor, we applied Grade 316 stainless steel for SóloCano. It’s both sturdy and versatile. Due to molybdenum addition, grade 316 stainless steel is more corrosion-resistant than similar alloys, like common grade 304.

Grade 316 is valued for its melting range of 2,500 °F – 2,550 °F (1,371 °C – 1,399 °C) and very popular in high-end kitchenware. As an austenitic stainless steel alloy, it has qualities such as high strength, corrosion resistance, and high concentrations of chromium and nickel—an ideal container for coffee, milk, and carbonated beverages.”

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals