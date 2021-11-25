AGON has launched a new gaming monitor this week with the introductory of the AOC Q27G2S-EU a 27 inch display equipped with a 10-bit IPS panel for a wide colour gamut coverage, QHD resolution for sharp details and a 165 Hz refresh rate. The gaming monitor has a QHD resolution offering gamers a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels together with a pixel density of 109 ppi, requiring no scaling.With its 10-bit colour depth, the panel can produce 1.07 billion colours and shows precise colour transitions without colour banding says AGON.

AGON Q27G2S-EU gaming monitor £280

“A great match for a current gaming PC, the QHD resolution of the Q27G2S/EU offers increased sharpness compared to Full HD monitors, enabling gamers to see crisper details, such as an opponent in the distance, much easier. The 165 Hz refresh rate (using DisplayPort input) of the Q27G2S/EU makes fast-paced, competitive gaming a breeze, and with the MBR (Motion Blur Reduction) function, the monitor achieves 1 ms MPRT, practically removing all ghosting artefacts.

The Q27G2S/EU supports Adaptive-Sync and is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, so the GPU’s framerate can be matched with the monitor’s refresh rate, eliminating tearing and stuttering due to frame mismatch. The low input lag of the monitor makes the visual feedback to gamers’ inputs almost instant, mirroring their fast, twitchy reflexes.”

Source : TPU

