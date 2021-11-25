Pentagon forms new task force to investigate UFOs

UFOs. Are they real? Are they aliens? We may never know, but at least the pentagon is on the case. The Pentagon has established a new group to investigate UFO sightings. The Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group (AOIMSG) will succeed the US Navy’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force. The Defense Department says, “AOIMSG will synchronize efforts across the Department and the broader US government to detect, identify and attribute objects of interest in Special Use Airspace (SUA), and to assess and mitigate any associated threats to safety of flight and national security.”

The formation of the task force comes on the heels of a report in June where the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) examined 144 sightings of “unidentified aerial phenomenon.” The officials were able to determine what caused a sighting only in one instance. For every other incident detailed in that report, ODNI said there was too little data for it to conclude anything. Not a good track record. If the US government is to have any chance at better understanding UFOs, ODNI says it would need to deploy more resources and a standardized approach across various agencies. So it looks like the Defense Department is taking that recommendation seriously. The government is on the case.

Source Engadget

