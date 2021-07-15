Lost At Sea adventure game launches on PC and Xbox

This month the indie adventure game Last at Sea created by the team over at Studio Fizbin has launched on the PC and Xbox platforms. “If you ever thought about what makes life worth living – this game is for you” explain the designers of the game. The Lost At Sea game tells the story of Anna, who, in the later stages of her life, has come to be alone. To live her new future, she will first have to take stock of her past. Players need to construct her memories by finding objects and solving puzzles on a strange island, and face the question we all face eventually: “Did I do it right?” Intrigue check out the teaser trailer below for a glimpse at what you can expect from the new indie game.

“Lost At Sea is an adventure game about life. It’s about the journey we all take and the monster we all face. Set on a beautiful island, you will fight death and fear to remember the moments that connect us all and make life worth living for every one of us. What will you remember when you play? How do you want to live your life?”

“When playing the Lost At Sea adventure game players experience poignant moments in Anna’s life, moments that we can all relate to, moments that make us all wonder how life can suddenly take a hold of us, instead of the other way around.”

The Lost at Sea adventure game is now available to purchase from Steam and the Xbox games store and is et on a mysterious island, where every biome represents a phase of life, you will explore your surroundings and solve riddles to reclaim memories. “All the while your fears are chasing you, trying to trap you in your misery and prevent you from moving on. In the end, this is a game about the things you want to remember, the things you wish for and about life as a whole.”

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals