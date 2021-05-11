Ever Forward adventure puzzle game launches August 10th

Pathea Games has this week confirmed the launch of their new adventure puzzle game Ever Forward, announcing that the new game will be available to play on August the 10th 2021 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch. Ever Forward is an adventure puzzle game — it is the story of Maya. Maya is lost in a strange world somewhere between reality and imagination.

“She is alone to confront her despair on her journey of discovery, where she must unlock her memories and confront her fears to unravel the secrets of the world in Ever Forward. Players will need to use their observational skills and intelligence to solve multiple puzzles to piece together the mystery of Maya’s past and what dark secrets she has buried.”

“For more than three years, our designers racked their brains, designing puzzles with the “puzzle gamer” in mind. Players will feel deeply challenged and motivated to solve each puzzle, and some puzzles have multiple ways of being completed to fit different kinds of thinkers and logical processes.”

Features of Ever Forward adventure puzzle game include :

– Players looking for adventure will find plenty of ways to stay engaged with the game including collecting memory fragments that unlock new areas and puzzles along the way.

-Players will engage with a gorgeously created, hand-crafted world that features a soothing pallet of colors and futuristic tones to spotlight the notion that everything is happening in a dream world.

-Deceptively simple to play, yet difficult to master, EverForward is a game that will delight players across the spectrum of skill and it’s all coming to consoles very soon.

Source : YouTube

