SuperEQ S1 and S2 on and over ear active noise cancelling wireless headphones

If you are searching for an affordable pair of active noise cancelling headphones, you may be interested in the wireless SuperEQ S1 hybrid ANC headphones with transparency mode priced at $55.99 for a limited time, offering a 45% discount off the recommended retail price of $100. Or perhaps the SuperEQ S2 Bluetooth on-ear headphones priced at just $49.99 for a limited time offering a discount of 17% off the recommended retail price of $60.

SuperEQ S1 over-ear hybrid active noise cancelling headphones

The SuperEQ S1 wireless headphones are available in black or white with a red accent color underneath the headband they have been specifically designed to provide you with deep immersive sound and feature Hi-Res Certification. The ANC technology within the headphones allows you to reduce ambient noises by up to 95% . The technology was developed by the engineers at SuperEQ ,conducting more than 100,000 real-life tests to fine tune the active noise cancelling technology and Bluetooth connectivity. Equipped with 4 integrated ANC microphones the on-board noise cancellation algorithm can detect and cancel out a wide range of low and mid frequency noises such as car and aeroplane engines, providing you with a cocoon of audio ambience enabling you to fully enjoy your favorite songs, media and audio.

Hybrid active noise cancellation technology

To help you feel more in contact with your surroundings SuperEQ have included an ambient sound transparency mode that allows you to hear and engage with your surroundings even when wearing your headphones. When triggered ,music is lowered and speeches amplified through the mics in the soundproof over ear headphones allowing you to easily communicate with those nearby or listen for communications with reference to your travel arrangements.

Fitted with a premium lithium ion rechargeable battery, the headphones can be used for up to 45 hours on a single charge in Bluetooth mode at 60% volume or if preferred for 50 hours using active noise cancelling and a wired connection to your device. The ergonomic design features ultra soft protein leather surrounding memory foam air cups designed to fit snugly over your ears to deliver maximum comfort and aid the ANC audio technology.

Certified with Hi-Res and Deep Bass Sound

Certified with Hi-Res and Deep Bass Sound guarantees you will receive exceptional audio quality from the SuperEQ S1 headphones and is only awarded to audio devices capable of producing the most accurate representation of what the artist intended. The SuperEQ S1 wireless active noise cancelling headphones feature two feed-forward and two feedback active noise cancelling microphones to reduce ambient noise up to 33dB, enabling you to fully immerse yourself in your favorite tunes or audio.

Supplied with a 3.5mm audio cable the SuperEQ S1 headphones can be used wirelessly or wired depending on your preference but the active noise cancelling function when wired will only function when the headset is powered. Although the headphones can be used wired or wirelessly without ANC enabled if desired.

Features of the SuperEQ S1 wireless/wired headphones

– Indoor mode reduces the sound of people chatting in the background. Letting you concentrate on your own reading, studying, or doing what you need to concentrate.

– Built-in 4 microphones and exclusive noise reduction algorithm work in real-time to cancel out background noises.

– With talk through technology, music is lowered and speech is amplified through microphones enabling you to communicate with those around you.

SuperEQ S2 Bluetooth on-ear Bluetooth active noise cancelling headphones

Priced at just $49.99 the SuperEQ S2 headphones are equipped with an integrated ANC digital audio processing system that can reduce ambient noise by up to 75%. Powered by a Qualcomm 3003 processor the headphones capture ambient noise and apply noise cancelling processing in real-time, attenuating noise by 25dB, offering a great middle ground between earbuds and over-ear headphones.

Rather than fitting over your ear the SuperEQ S2 headphones have been designed to fit on top of your ear providing a more comfortable fit if you find over-ear headphones uncomfortable. The headphone ear cups are designed and constructed from premium, breathable protein leather and the headphones weigh just 210g or 7.4 ounces. Equipped with high-quality 40mm Neodymium magnet drivers the headphones offer deep bass with immersive clarity and also feature a 3.5mm auxiliary wired input depending on your needs. Supplied with an aeroplane adapter the headphones allow you to travel in comfort and are available in bright color schemes perfect for younger members of the family.

Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity the headphones offer a connection up to 10m or 33ft and the rechargeable battery provides up to 18 hours of listening time using active noise cancelling and Bluetooth, 25 hours when using just a Bluetooth connection and a massive 45 hours when using the active noise cancelling technology via a wired connection. The design of the headphones also features 90° rotatable air cups allowing you to easily store the SuperEQ S2 in your bag, rucksack or travel case.

The SuperEQ S2 headphones also support connection to two devices simultaneously allowing you to easily swap between your different devices while wearing your headphones. There is also a multifunctional button that allows you to reject calls or activate your preferred voice assistant whether it be Amazon’s Echo or Apple’s Siri personal assistant. Inside the box you will find a pair of SuperEQ S2 headphones together with a USB charging cable, 3.5 mm audio cable, a handy carrying pouch, one in-flight adapter and of course user manual.

Both the SuperEQ S1 and SuperEQ S2 active noise cancelling headphones are available to purchase from the official SuperEQ online store by following the link below. Offering both over-ear and on-ear designs and a variety of different color combinations to suit your your preference and style.

