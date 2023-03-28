BenQ GP500 4K LED smart projector

BenQ has introduced a new addition to its range of smart projectors this week announcing the imminent availability of its new GP500 LED smart 4K projector designed to provide authentic digital cinema color quality and theatrical sound performance with intelligent installation features says BenQ. Loaded with the Android TV operating system the smart projector features applications for Prime Video, Hulu, and YouTube, as well as native AirPlay and Chromecast support. The GP500 projector also features dual HDMI 2.0b (HDCP 2.2), USB 2.0, ARC/SPDIF multichannel audio, as well as dual-band 2.4/5G Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The GP500 LED smart 4K projector is equipped with a 1.3X big zoom 4K optimized lens capable of projecting images of 100 inches and larger from less than 3 m. Other features include automatic focus automatic 2D keystone correction, screen fit and object avoidance. The GP500 | 4K HDR LED Smart Home Theater Projector with 360˚ Sound Field is now available to purchase priced at €1799.

“GP500 revolutionises the conventional home theatre with LED-powered colour fidelity covering 90% of the digital film industry’s DCI-P3 standard, together with advanced image adjustability and simple installation flexibility unique to BenQ home cinema projection,” said Conway Lee, President of BenQ Corporation. “Encompassed by the immersive concert-hall resonance of its 360° quad-speaker treVolo audio system, GP500 really stands out.”

4K projector

“GP500’s wide DCI-P3 colour coverage produces richly lifelike colours precisely as filmmakers intended, with BenQ’s Auto Color Calibration preserving LED colour accuracy for long-lasting colour consistency. The spectacular CinematicColor performance shines across the true 4K UHD 8.3 million distinct pixel resolution, enhanced by optimised HDR with HDR10/HLG support, authentically showcasing every cinematic detail on the big screen.”

“The GP500 uses four ideally balanced full-range speakers that face in four directions to create a full 360° sound stage, augmented by cinema-grade bass reflex cabinet design for room-filling sound from any vantage point. The award-winning treVolo psychoacoustic tuning with independent DSP creates immersive 3D sound, and each speaker can be individually configured for precise stereo imaging optimised to the viewing location.”

Source : BenQ





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals