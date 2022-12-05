Google releases Android TV 13

Google has announced the release of Android TV 13 and the software brings a wide range of new features to Android TV devices.

The new Android TV has been in beta for some time and now the software is out of beta and many of the improvements are behind the scenes.

Android 13 adds further customizations to improve the user experience and increase compatibility with TV devices. Some of the highlights for this release include performance and quality improvements, and continued advancements to how users interact with Android TV.

Refer to the Android 13 documentation for a full list of all of the changes included in Android 13. Note that not all those features apply to TV.

Here are some of the highlights of what’s new in Android 13 for TV:

Media & Power

Anticipatory audio route lets apps identify the routed device and supported formats before creating an AudioTrack

User controls for preferred resolution and refresh rate on supported HDMI source devices

Power management improvements for low powered standby

Input Control & Accessibility

Hardware mute switch states are reflected in the system privacy controls

Updated user controls for Assistant microphone access on the remote

Global preferences for enabling audio descriptions across apps

New Keyboard Layouts API allows selection of different language layouts for external keyboards

HDMI & Tuner

Better handling of HDMI state changes on HDMI source devices

Improved language selection for HDMI source devices

Tuner HAL 2.0 with performance optimizations, twin tuner and ISDB-T Multi-Layer support

Framework for interactive TV use cases as an extension to TIF

You can find out more details about the new Android TV 13 over at Google’s Android developer website at the link below.

Source Google, Android Police





