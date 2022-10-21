The Peripheral TV series premiers on Prime Video today

If you have been patiently waiting for the arrival of The Peripheral TV series based on the 2014 book of the same name written by William Gibson. You will be pleased to know that it has now premiered on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service today and the first two episodes are now available to watch.

The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Gary Carr, Jack Reynor, Eli Goree, Charlotte Riley, JJ Feild, Adelind Horan, T’Nia Miller and Alex Hernandez. New episodes will be released weekly and The Peripheral has been directed by Alrick Riley, Vincenzo Natali and produced by Jonah Nolan, Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham.

The Peripheral

“Stuck in a small Appalachian town, a young woman’s only escape from the daily grind is playing advanced video games. She is such a good player that a company sends her a new video game system to test…but it has a surprise in store. It unlocks all of her dreams of finding a purpose, romance, and glamour in what seems like a game…but it also puts her and her family in real danger.”

Source : Amazon



