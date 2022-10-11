The Peripheral release date and latest trailer for new Amazon TV series

Amazon has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming science fiction TV series The Peripheral providing a further look at what we can expect from the storyline, characters and futuristic world. The Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Gary Carr, Jack Reynor, Eli Goree, Charlotte Riley, JJ Feild, Adelind Horan and T’Nia Miller.

“Stuck in a small Appalachian town, a young woman’s only escape from the daily grind is playing advanced video games. She is such a good player that a company sends her a new video game system to test…but it has a surprise in store. It unlocks all of her dreams of finding a purpose, romance, and glamour in what seems like a game…but it also puts her and her family in real danger.”

The Peripheral release date

Amazon has set a Peripheral release date for later this month announcing that the new TV series will premiere on the Amazon Prime streaming service from October 21, 2022 onwards. The Science fiction TV series is based on the 2014 book of the same name written by William Gibson.

“The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future. Until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond.”

Source : Prime



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals