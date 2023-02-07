SV04 IDEX 3D printer with dual printing heads from $499

If you are searching for an affordable 3D printer equipped with dual printing heads you may be interested in the SV04 IDEX created by the designers and engineers at Sovol. Priced at an affordable $499 the SV04 IDEX 3D printer features a print volume of 300 x 300 x 400 mm together with an auto levelling silent work surface. The independent dual extruders allow you to print into different colors or material types or if preferred print to different models simultaneously. Check out the videos below to learn more about what you can expect from the dual printing mode and large build volume.

Other features of the SV04 IDEX 3D printer with dual printing heads include a handy touchscreen interface, flexible printing plate, auto levelling technology, dual z-axis, belt tensioner and more. For full specifications and availability jump over to the official Sovol website.

3D printer with dual printing heads

Features of Sovol IDEX 3D Printer SV04:

Same investment, double productions!

Independent Dual Extruders;

Metal Titan Direct Drive;

32bit Silent Board;

Large Build Volume;

Auto-Leveling;

Touch Screen;

Two Filament Sensors;

Flexible Plate;

Dual Z-axis;

Large SD card;

Resume Printing;

Belt Tensioner;

Four Printing Modes..

For more information on the full range of Sovol 3D printers starting from as little as $239 jump over to the official website by following the link below

Source : Sovol





