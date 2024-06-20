35 Secret iOS 18 Features & Changes Revealed

iOS 18 is a significant update that brings a wealth of new features and enhancements to elevate your iPhone experience. From customizable home screens to advanced Apple intelligence, this update offers a range of hidden functionalities that cater to various user preferences and needs. The key updates span across accessibility, user interface, app functionalities, and system settings, giving you more control and personalization options than ever before. The video below from ZONEofTECH walks us through a range of hidden features and changes coming to the iPhone with iOS 18.

Home Screen Customization

One of the most notable changes in iOS 18 is the ability to customize your home screen like never before. You can now place icons anywhere on the home screen, change their colors, and even resize them to your liking. This flexibility allows you to create a layout that suits your preferences and aesthetics. Additionally, you can choose to hide icon labels for a cleaner and more minimalistic look.

Flashlight Adjustments

iOS 18 introduces a new level of control over your device’s flashlight. You now have the ability to adjust the brightness and beam width of your flashlight, making it more versatile and useful in various lighting conditions. Whether you need a bright, focused beam or a softer, wider light, you can easily adjust the flashlight to your specific needs.

Wi-Fi QR Code Sharing

Sharing your Wi-Fi network with others has never been easier. With iOS 18, you can generate a QR code for your network directly from the Passwords app. This feature makes it simple and convenient for guests to connect to your network without the need to type in a password manually.

New battery settings include custom charge limits, allowing you to set a maximum charge level between 80% and 100%. You can also quickly power off your device from the Control Center, providing more control over your battery usage. Lock Screen Customization: You can now assign custom apps to lock screen buttons, allowing you to access your favorite apps directly from the lock screen, saving you time and effort.

Safari Reader Improvements

Safari Reader has received a significant UI overhaul in iOS 18. You can now customize the background color and text font to your liking, making reading on Safari more comfortable and personalized. These improvements enhance the overall reading experience and cater to individual preferences.

Dark Mode Enhancements

Dark mode has been further enhanced in iOS 18, now extending to widgets and icons for a consistent look across your device. Additionally, you can choose between light or dark mode backgrounds when editing photos, giving you more creative control over your images.

In the Calendar app, you can now pinch to zoom in the monthly view, making it easier to navigate and manage your schedule. Accessibility Features: iOS 18 introduces several accessibility features, including live recognition for describing surroundings, music haptics that match vibrations to music beats, eye tracking for controlling the iPhone, and vocal shortcuts for performing actions without Siri.

Settings App Redesign

The Settings app has undergone a redesign in iOS 18, with grouped apps for easier navigation. This change helps you find settings more quickly and efficiently, streamlining the process of customizing your device.

Emergency SOS

Emergency SOS has been enhanced to allow you to share live video with responders. This feature can provide crucial information in emergency situations, potentially saving lives by giving responders a real-time view of the situation.

The Control Center has been redesigned to allow toggle modification and widget resizing, giving you more control over your device’s quick settings. Weather App: The Weather app now provides specific weather information for home and work locations, helping you plan your day more accurately based on the weather conditions at your frequently visited places.

CarPlay Updates

CarPlay has received an update that displays sports scores on the dashboard. This feature keeps you informed about your favorite teams while you’re on the road, ensuring you never miss an important game update.

Apple Pay Enhancements

Apple Pay has been expanded to allow use on non-Apple devices via QR code. This feature makes it more convenient to use Apple Pay in a wider range of situations. Additionally, you can now tap a card on your iPhone to add it to Apple Pay, simplifying the process of managing your payment methods.

You can now schedule iMessages to be sent later, up to two weeks in advance. This feature is useful for sending messages at the most appropriate times, such as birthdays or reminders. Home App: The Home app allows you to select your preferred home hub, giving you more control over your smart home devices and ensuring a seamless experience.

Notes App

The Notes app has received several enhancements in iOS 18. You can now change text color and add files or record audio notes directly within the app. These features make note-taking more versatile and useful, allowing you to capture and organize information in various formats.

Battery Notifications

iOS 18 introduces new battery notifications to help you manage your device’s battery more effectively. These notifications include warnings for slower chargers and displaying the time when your iPhone is dead. By providing you with relevant information about your battery status, iOS 18 helps you make informed decisions about charging and usage.

iOS 18 brings a wealth of new features and improvements that enhance customization, accessibility, and overall user experience. These updates provide you with greater control and personalization options, making your iPhone more versatile and user-friendly. From the ability to customize your home screen to advanced accessibility features and app enhancements, iOS 18 caters to a wide range of user needs and preferences. Whether you’re looking for a more personalized device, improved productivity tools, or enhanced entertainment options, iOS 18 has something to offer for every iPhone user.

Source & Image Credit: ZONEofTECH



