Apple Pay now lets you connect to your accounts in the UK

Apple has announced that it is bringing new features to Apple Pay in the UK, you can now connect your accounts for your debit and credit cards to your Apple Wallet. This will then show you your balance from these accounts in Apple Wallet.

In order for this to work your bank or credit card company will need to support the feature, you will then need to connect each individual credit card or debit card to your Apple Wallet, you can see more information below.

Once users select an eligible card, they’ll be taken to their financial provider’s app or website in order to authenticate their account. From there, they will follow the steps to enable the connection.

Before an account is connected, users will be shown what information will be made conveniently accessible to them in Wallet and need to provide consent — leveraging and adhering to Open Banking standards.

As part of the Open Banking initiative, Apple has been working closely with banks to make the feature available to multiple financial institutions in the U.K., including Barclays, Barclaycard, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, M&S Bank, Monzo, NatWest, and Royal Bank of Scotland.1

You can find out more details about this new Apple Pay feature and how you can connect your account to show balances and more over at Apple’s website at the link below, the feature is now live in the UK.

Source Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals