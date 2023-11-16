Apple’s iOS 17.2 vs iOS 17.1.1 (Video)

Apple’s iOS 17.2 is currently in beta and we are expecting the final version of the software to be released in early December, this update will bring some new features to the iPhone along with a range of performance improvements and bug videos.

Now we have a new video from iDeviceHelp that gives us a look at the new iOS 17.2 software compared to the current release which is iOS 17.1.1, let’s find out some more details about how the two versions of Apple’s iOS compare.

One of the most notable improvements in iOS 17.2 is in Wi-Fi performance. Users of iOS 17.1.1 reported download speeds around 325 Mbps and upload speeds peaking at 34 Mbps. However, with iOS 17.2, there’s a noticeable jump in efficiency. Download speeds have increased to 361 Mbps, and upload speeds have reached 37 Mbps. This enhancement is a testament to Apple’s commitment to addressing Wi-Fi connectivity issues, ensuring faster and more reliable internet access for its users.

Performance is key in any operating system update, and iOS 17.2 doesn’t disappoint. Using Geekbench 6 for CPU benchmark tests, iOS 17.2 edged out 17.11 in speed and efficiency. The scores speak volumes: iOS 17.2 achieved a single-core score of 2,949 and a multi-core score of 7,361, surpassing the 17.11 version, which scored 2,941 (single-core) and 7,276 (multi-core). These numbers indicate a leap in overall system performance, making iOS 17.2 a more robust and responsive experience for the user.

The iOS 17.1.1 version had its share of keyboard-related complaints, with users experiencing lag and delayed feedback. Apple seems to have taken this feedback seriously in iOS 17.2. The update shows a marked improvement in keyboard responsiveness and reduced feedback delays. This enhancement is crucial for users who rely heavily on their devices for typing and communication, providing a smoother and more efficient typing experience.

Battery life is always a hot topic among smartphone users. In the comparison between iOS 17.11 and 17.2, there’s not much to report in terms of battery performance. The testing revealed similar battery life on the iPhone 15 Pro Max for both versions. Although there are minor differences, they aren’t significant enough to be a game-changer, suggesting that battery performance has been maintained rather than enhanced in the new update.

Overall, the transition from iOS 17.1.1 to 17.2 brings forth significant improvements, particularly in Wi-Fi performance and overall system responsiveness. The resolution of keyboard issues is another feather in Apple’s cap, contributing to a more seamless user experience. However, when it comes to battery life, users can expect similar performance between the two versions.

We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 17.2 software update in early December, as soon as we get some details on a specific release date for the update, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes



