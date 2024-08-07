BioLite Charge 100 Max 25,000mAh power bank pack launches

BioLite has launched its latest innovation in portable power solution today in form of the BioLite Charge 100 Max. This high-capacity power bank is designed to meet the needs of modern device users, offering a robust 25,000mAh battery, 100W USB-C rapid charging, and MagSafe wireless charging capabilities. Whether you’re a traveler, remote worker, or tech enthusiast, the Charge 100 Max ensures your devices stay powered up and ready to go.

BioLite Charge 100 Max

Key Takeaways 25,000mAh battery capacity

100W USB-C rapid charging

MagSafe wireless charging

FAA-compliant for air travel

Weighs only 1.3 lbs

Durable rubberized case

2-year warranty, extendable to 3 years

High-Speed Charging and Recharging

The Charge 100 Max is engineered to deliver high-speed charging for a variety of devices. With 100W USB-C PD output, it can charge laptops, smartphones, and other high-performance gadgets quickly and efficiently. The power bank also supports bi-directional charging, allowing it to recharge itself from empty to full in less than 90 minutes using a 65W USB-C PD charger.

MagSafe Wireless Charging

One of the standout features of the Charge 100 Max is its MagSafe wireless charging deck. This feature allows for effortless magnetic alignment and charging of compatible devices, making it incredibly convenient for users who are always on the go. The 15W cordless MagSafe wireless charging ensures that your devices are charged efficiently without the need for cables.

Durable and Travel-Friendly Design

The Charge 100 Max is designed with durability and portability in mind. Weighing only 1.3 lbs and measuring 5.5 x 4.4 x 1.4 inches, it is compact enough to fit in your bag without adding significant weight. The power bank is also FAA-compliant, making it safe for air travel. Its durable rubberized case construction has been drop-tested from 1 meter, ensuring it can withstand the rigors of daily use.

Connectivity

The Charge 100 Max comes equipped with multiple ports to cater to various charging needs:

2x 100W USB-C PD

1x 15W USB-C

1x 15W USB-A

15W Cordless MagSafe Wireless Charging

Pricing and Availability

The BioLite Charge 100 Max is available for purchase at select retail partners and on the official BioLite website. Priced at $149.95, this power bank offers excellent value for its high-capacity battery and advanced charging features. Additionally, it comes with an automatic 2-year warranty, which can be extended to a third year when registered online.

The BioLite Charge 100 Max is a versatile and powerful solution for anyone needing reliable portable power. Its high-capacity battery, rapid charging capabilities, and durable design make it an ideal choice for travelers, remote workers, and tech enthusiasts. With the added convenience of MagSafe wireless charging and FAA compliance, the Charge 100 Max is set to become an essential accessory for modern device users.

For those interested in exploring more about portable power solutions, BioLite offers a range of products that cater to various needs, from solar panels to camping stoves. These products are designed to provide sustainable and efficient power solutions for both everyday use and outdoor adventures. Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of BioLite :



