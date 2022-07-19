2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV unveiled (Video)

Chevrolet has unveiled their latest electric vehicle, the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer and the car comes with a range of up to 320 miles on a single charge.

There will be a number of power options available and the car comes with up to 557 horsepower and 648 lb-ft of torque.

﻿

“The 2024 Blazer EV sets a new tone for electric SUVs, with options and intuitive technologies that help position Chevy for leadership in one of the fastest-growing EV segments,” said Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet. “Along with the all-new Silverado EV and Equinox EV coming next year, we are making great strides in offering more choices for zero tailpipe-emissions vehicles — choices that make switching to an EV easier than ever.”

The Blazer EV is based on GM’s innovative Ultium Platform with athletic styling that elevates the heralded design established in 2018 by the gas-powered Chevrolet Blazer, and performance cues inspired by the Camaro and Corvette.

With design and engineering developed to live up to the legacy of the iconic Super Sport performance designation, the Blazer EV SS offers customers the most powerful experience in the lineup. It features an exclusive performance AWD propulsion configuration designed to produce up to 557 horsepower and up to 648 lb-ft of torque, and unique WOW (Wide Open Watts) mode enabling 0-60 sprints of approximately less than 4 seconds (based on GM estimates)2.

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV over at the Chevrolet website at the link below.

Source Chevrolet

