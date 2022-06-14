Chevrolet Blazer EV teased ahead of 18th of July launch

Chevrolet has released a teaser photo of their new electric vehicle, the Chevrolet Blazer, and they have also confirmed when the car will be made official.

The company is holding a press event on the 18th of July where they will unveil their new electric vehicle, the car can be seen in the photo above.

The picture above is of a preproduction version of the new Chevrolet Blazer EV, so the design may change slightly when it is made official next month.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new Chevrolet Blazer, you can find out more details about the car at the link below. We will have full details on this new electric vehicle, including details on range, performance, and what technology it comes with when it is made official in July.

Source Chevrolet

