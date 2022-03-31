Chevrolet Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle revealed

In years past, it used to be that most police departments drove four-door cars, but it’s becoming more and more common for police departments to use SUVs and pickups. Chevrolet has announced its first-ever pursuit-rated Silverado pickup aimed directly at police departments around the nation. The truck is the 2023 Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle.

The Silverado PPV is a crew-cab, short-bed, four-wheel-drive pickup designed to serve as an everyday patrol vehicle for police fleets. Chevrolet says the pickup has the high-speed, dynamic capability and the comfort and storage to be utilized as an everyday patrol vehicle.

The truck is very similar to the existing Tahoe PPV, including utilizing the same 355 horsepower 5.3-liter V-8 engine. Silverado PPV also has a standard 10-speed automatic transmission and six-piston Brembo front brake calipers with 16-inch rotors. Chevy also fits the truck with a standard heavy-duty engine air filter. In addition, the truck has the Rancho shocks that come on the Silverado Z71 package, locking differential, and skid plates. Departments can also choose a two-inch suspension lift for more off-road capability.

