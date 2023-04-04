2023 Sony Bravia TV range up for pre-order

Sony has announced that it is now taking pre-orders on its 2023 Sony Bravia TV range, and you can also save up to £200 off soundbars when ordering one of these new TVs.

There are a number of models available including the BRAVIA XR X95L 4K HDR Mini LED TV which comes in 85 inches, 75 inches and 65 inches.

Sony Europe B.V. has announced that pre-orders have been opened for much of its highly anticipated 2023 BRAVIA TV line-up. The pack is led by the BRAVIA XR range, which offers the ultimate audio-visual experience to film lovers, sports fans and gamers: X95L Mini LED, X90L Full Array LED, and A80L OLED. It is joined by X85L Full Array LED and X75WL LED for a great choice of options suiting different budgets. All models are equipped with features to provide consumers with an immersive experience for watching films, following sports, enjoying streaming apps, gaming and more.

2023 BRAVIA XR TVs have the updated Cognitive Processor XRTM featuring the all new XR Clear Image technology, which improves noise reduction and clarity with motion, reducing blur and creating scenes bursting with action. The Cognitive Processor XR enables better backlight control for increased local dimming zones, increased brightness, and decreased blooming.

Additionally, each model offers Acoustic Center Sync, which synchronises the TV’s audio system with the centre channel of a compatible Sony soundbar turning it into the centre speaker for the ultimate, immersive at-home experience. For consumers looking for an even more captivating sound experience, each model also works with Sony soundbars to offer 360 Spatial Sound Mapping which generates phantom speakers and sound field optimisation. New this year, the X95L features Acoustic Multi-Audio+TM, elevating the sound in a way that matches the image on screen. The A80L models feature Acoustic Surface Audio+TM with actuators that vibrate to produce sound from the entire screen, perfectly matching what’s on the screen.

You can find out more details about the new 2023 Sony Bravia TV range over at the Sony website at the link below, the latest TVs are now available to pre-order.

Source Sony





