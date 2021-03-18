2022 iPad Air to feature OLED display

Earlier today we heard some details about the new iPad Pro’s and their new Mini LED display and now we have some details about the 2022 iPad Air.

According to respected Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo the new Mini LED displays will be reserved for the iPad Pro models and next years iPad Air will come with an OLED didplay.

The market is worried that if the iPad starts to use OLED in 2022, Apple will abandon the mini LED. However, according to our latest industry survey, if the ‌iPad‌ adopts an OLED display in 2022, it will be the mid-/low-end ‌iPad Air‌, while the high-end ‌iPad Pro‌ will still use a mini LED display. The adoption of OLED in ‌iPad‌ does not affect the positive trend of mini LED. Since the OLED used in ‌iPad‌ is a rigid type and has a significantly lower PPI than iPhone, it is less challenging to produce, and the cost is close to the LCD currently used in ‌iPad Air‌.

Apple launched a redesigned iPad Air last year which is more like the iPad Pro than the previous versions, with slimmer bezels and a similar design. We are expecting the future models to have the same design.

Apple are expected to launch some new iPad Pro models some time soon, possibly this month or next month with these new Mini LED displays.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals