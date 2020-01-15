2020 iPhone 12 handsets expected to come with 6GB of RAM

The iPhone 11 range of handsets comes with 4GB of RAM, it looks like this years iPhone 12 devices will be getting an upgrade to 6GB of RAM.

Samsung’s new flagship Galaxy S20 is rumored to come with up to 16GB of RAM, so 6GB of RAM may not seem a lot for the iPhones, but Apple always managed to get its handsets to perform well even when they have less RAM than their competitors.

According to a recent report the new iPhone 12 will come with 6GB of RAM on all models, we are expecting to see a total of four different handsets this year.

There will be two standard handsets, one with a 5.4 inch display and the other with 6.1 inch display, the Pro models are rumored to come with a 6.1 inch display and a 6.7 inch display.

All four handsets will come with a new Apple A14 mobile processor which will be created using the 5Nm process, this will make the device more efficient. It is also expected to come with larger battery and also new displays which will also be more efficient.

Apple are expected to launch their new iPhones some time in September, as soon as we get some more details about the handsets we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

