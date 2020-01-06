iPhone 12 to come with thinner more power efficient displays

This years iPhone 12 is rumored to get a number of upgrades and now we have some more details about the handset.

Back in November we heard a rumor that this years iPhones would come with thinner displays, these rumors have now resurfaced.

According to a recent report by Korean site The Elec, LG will be supplying these new displays for this years iPhones.

As well as being thinner they will also be more efficient which should mean longer battery life on the handsets. We also heard previously that this years iPhone processor would be made using the 5Nm process which also means the processor will be more efficient. The handsets are also rumored to come with larger batteries that the current handsets.

Apple is rumored to either ditch the notch completely on this years iPhone 12 or have a much smaller notch. The handsets are also expected to get updated cameras and a range of other upgrades.

The 2020 iPhones are expected to launch in September 2020, as soon as we get some more details about the handsets we will let you guys know.

Source The Elec, MacRumors

