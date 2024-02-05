15W Qi2 iPhone 15 wireless car charger

Imagine hitting the road and never having to worry about your iPhone running out of juice. The ESR Qi2 car charger, fresh from its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this year, is now making that a reality. This charger is tailored for those who are always on the go and need their devices ready at all times. It’s the first in a new line of products that ESR is rolling out, aimed at keeping up with the demands of modern, tech-savvy lifestyles.

What makes the ESR Qi2 car charger stand out is its 15W fast charging capability. It’s designed to power up your iPhone 13 quickly, so you can stay connected even during the busiest of days. Whether you’re commuting to work or embarking on a road trip, this charger ensures your phone’s battery won’t let you down when you need it most.

Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car Charger(Halolock)

But it’s not just about speed. The charger also boasts a strong magnetic attachment system that keeps your phone securely in place, no matter how bumpy the ride gets. This is complemented by a state-of-the-art 3-point vent mount, complete with a support arm, which keeps the charger firmly fixed wherever you install it. Whether you prefer it on your dashboard or clipped to the air vent, the choice is yours, and the charger is designed to accommodate your preference with ease.

The flexibility of the Qi2 car charger doesn’t end there. It features an adjustable ball joint, which means you can tilt and rotate your phone to find the ideal angle for viewing. This is especially useful when you need to glance at your GPS or skip to the next song on your playlist without taking your eyes off the road. The charger supports both portrait and landscape orientations, so you can set your phone just the way you like it.

Pricing and availability

Priced at $36, the ESR Qi2 car charger is just the beginning. ESR has plans to introduce a whole ecosystem of charging solutions, including a 3-in-1 charging stand for multiple devices, a travel-friendly charger, a portable power bank for charging on the move, and a charging set specifically for your watch. These upcoming products are designed to ensure that no matter where you are, your devices will have the power they need.

For iPhone users, the ESR Qi2 car charger is an excellent choice for keeping your device charged and ready to go. It’s fast, secure, and adaptable to your needs. And with more innovative products on the way, ESR is dedicated to improving your mobile experience with smart, high-quality accessories. Keep an eye out for these new releases, and you’ll be well-equipped to stay charged and connected, wherever your travels take you.



