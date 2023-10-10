How to spot a fake iPhone 15 (Video)

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro range of smartphones launched recently, every time Apple launches a new iPhone, a range of fake iPhones are also launched and this is the case with the new models.

The video below from Unbox Therapy gives us details on how you can spot a fake iPhone 15 and also gives us a look at one of the fake iPhones that are available to buy at the moment.

As we can see from the video Apple is well aware of the counterfeit issue and has taken steps to make it easier for consumers to identify genuine products. The company has implemented new security features in its packaging, such as UV light-exposed elements on the box and pull tabs. Additionally, Apple has included unique identifiers inside the Type-C port of their devices. These features are designed to make it increasingly difficult for counterfeiters to replicate the real thing.

When it comes to spotting a fake iPhone, many counterfeit iPhones run on Android but are skinned to look like iOS but it is easy to see that these devices are not actually running Apple’s iOS software.

Another way to easily spot a fake iPhone is with the look an feel of the device, the materials used by the fake iPhones are usually not premium materials like the original device.

While it is clear that the fake iPhone 15 in the video was not real, there are more convincing fakes around with fake packaging that is designed to look exactly like the real devices.

Source & Image Credit: Unbox Therapy



