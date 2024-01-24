12.9 Inch iPad Air Details Leaked (Video)

Apple is working on several new iPads that will launch this year and now we have details on a new 12.9-inch iPad Air, previously this size had been reserved for the iPad Pro models, which is about to change.

Apple is reportedly shaking things up in its 2024 lineup by introducing a new 12.9-inch iPad Air. Traditionally, this screen size has been exclusive to the iPad Pro range, but it looks like Apple is blurring the lines between its flagship models. The video below from Max Tech gives us more details about exactly what Apple has planned for this new larger iPad Air.

Anticipate a familiar yet refined design in the new iPad Air. It’s expected to sport an LCD screen – a departure from the mini LED technology featured in the iPad Pro. Think thicker bezels, a portrait selfie camera, Touch ID, and a single rear camera. This design approach suggests a device that bridges the gap between the essential functionality of the Air and the high-end features of the Pro.

If you’re wondering how soon you can get your hands on one, early 2024 is the anticipated release window. This debut might coincide with Apple’s spring event, where we could also see new OLED iPad Pros and a MacBook Air.

Apple seems to be strategically positioning the 12.9-inch iPad Air. With an expected price tag of around $800, it nestles comfortably between the existing Air and Pro models. This pricing strategy could pave the way for a price hike in the iPad Pro series.

There’s also buzz about an ‘iPad Ultra’ in the works, which might boast OLED displays and potentially support full macOS when paired with a new keyboard accessory. This speculative product could mark a significant evolution in the iPad’s capabilities.

It’s not just about the specs and release dates. The discussion around these leaks is vibrant, with tech enthusiasts and casual users alike sharing their thoughts and predictions.

Apple’s decision to introduce a 12.9-inch iPad Air is a bold move, signaling a potential shift in its product strategy. It’s an interesting development for those who find the iPad Pro a bit too high-end but want something more substantial than the standard Air. This new iPad Air could hit a sweet spot in the market, offering a blend of size, functionality, and price that appeals to a broad range of users.

As always, Apple’s plans are subject to change, and until the official announcement, all we have are leaks and speculation. However, these leaks paint a picture of a company continuously innovating and redefining its product categories. The 12.9-inch iPad Air could be a game-changer in Apple’s lineup, offering an enticing new option for tablet enthusiasts. Stay tuned for more updates as we edge closer to its expected release.

Source: MaxTech

Image Credit: Roberto Nickson



