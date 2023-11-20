What to expect from the 2024 iPad Air

Apple will release a range of new iPads next year, one of these will be a new iPad Air and it would appear that we may see some new models in the iPad Air range. We have not had any updated iPads from Apple this year, we can expect a wide range of new devices next year.

The year 2024 is poised to be a landmark year for the iPad lineup. All models, particularly the iPad Pro and iPad Air, are expected to receive substantial upgrades. These updates are not just incremental improvements but are anticipated to be significant leaps forward in technology and functionality.

The iPad Air, a fan favorite for its balance of performance and affordability, is set to receive some exciting updates. The most notable change is the introduction of a larger model, which is a direct response to consumer demand for more screen real estate.

Apple plans to launch a 12.9-inch version of the iPad Air in the first half of 2024. This move is based on reports and rumors about Apple’s efforts to expand its iPad offerings. A larger iPad Air would cater to users who desire a bigger display but do not necessarily need the high-end features of the Pro models.

This strategy mirrors Apple’s approach with its MacBook line, where larger screen sizes are offered at more affordable prices compared to the high-end Pro models. It’s a smart move that allows Apple to cater to a broader market, offering options for every type of user.

The new 12.9-inch iPad Air is expected to be priced between $800 and $900. This pricing strategy positions the iPad Air as a more affordable option for those seeking a large-screen iPad experience without the advanced features and price tag of the Pro model.

While the iPad Air will boast a larger screen, it’s likely to miss out on some of the high-end features found in the Pro model. Expectations include a lower refresh rate display and the use of LCD technology instead of OLED or mini LED. Additionally, it might come equipped with an older generation chip, such as the M2, instead of the more recent M3.

The new iPad Air model is ideal for users who want a larger screen for activities like content viewing or graphic design work. It offers a perfect balance between performance and affordability, making it an attractive option for a wide range of consumers.

The 2024 iPad Air is shaping up to be a game-changer in Apple’s tablet lineup. With its larger screen, affordable pricing, and balanced features, it’s poised to attract a diverse range of users. Whether you’re a professional graphic designer, a content enthusiast, or someone who appreciates the Apple ecosystem, the new iPad Air is definitely worth waiting for. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the release date. We are expecting to see these new iPads around March 2024.

Source & Image Credit: ZONEofTECH



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals