10 Hidden iPhone Features You May Not Know

In this article, we have a great video from Proper Honest Tech that shows us a range of iPhone features you may not know. In the realm of technology, where innovation is the norm, the iPhone stands as a testament to Apple’s commitment to user experience and functionality. While many of us are familiar with its more prominent features, there exists a treasure trove of lesser-known functionalities designed to enhance our interaction with this device. These features, though not immediately apparent, offer a new level of convenience and customization for the discerning user. Let’s delve into some of these hidden gems that can elevate your iPhone experience to new heights.

Shazam Integration for Social Media: Have you ever found yourself tapping along to a catchy tune playing in the background of a social media post and wondered what it was? You’ll be pleased to know that Siri’s integration with Shazam lets you identify songs seamlessly. Simply activate Siri and ask what song is playing to find out. Sharing Specific Quotes in Safari: If you’ve come across a particularly striking passage while browsing in Safari, sharing it is now at your fingertips. By using the share function, you can select and send specific text excerpts from web pages directly to your friends or social media, making sharing knowledge and information a breeze. Hiding Photos for Increased Privacy: In our digital age, privacy is paramount. The Photos app now allows you to hide specific images from your main library, ensuring that your private moments remain just that—private. Securing Photo Library Access: Elevating security a step further, the iPhone enables you to safeguard your Photos app with Face ID or Touch ID. Through automation settings, the app locks upon opening, requiring your biometric authentication for access, thus securing your personal memories from unwanted eyes. Advanced Photo Search: The iPhone’s Photos app boasts powerful search capabilities, allowing you to locate images swiftly. Whether you’re searching by the camera used, date, or even location, finding the exact photo you’re looking for has never been easier. Markup Tool Tips: For those who love adding a personal touch to their photos or documents, the markup tool is a game-changer. It offers tips for making neat highlights and drawing perfect shapes, adding a professional flair to your edits. Bypassing Do Not Disturb for Selected Contacts: If you’re waiting on an important call but don’t want to be disturbed by others, the iPhone allows you to customize your Do Not Disturb settings. This means you can let calls from selected contacts come through, ensuring you never miss a critical call. Adding Voiceover to Screen Recordings: For those who create tutorials or simply want to make their screen recordings more informative, the ability to add voice commentary is invaluable. This feature enriches the clarity of your instructions, making it easier for your audience to follow along. Creating GIFs from Live Photos or Videos: Transform your favorite moments into GIFs with just a few taps. This feature is perfect for adding a touch of animation to your memories, making them even more shareable and enjoyable. Creating Slideshows and Videos from Photos: Lastly, the Photos app offers the capability to create stunning slideshows and videos directly from your photo library. With options to add music and transitions, you can craft beautiful narratives of your memories to share with friends and family.

By exploring these features, iPhone users can uncover a world of possibilities that make everyday tasks more efficient and enjoyable. Whether it’s enhancing your privacy, sharing content in innovative ways, or simply adding a personal touch to your device, these functionalities demonstrate the iPhone’s capacity to adapt to your unique needs and preferences.

Unlocking these features is akin to discovering a new layer of your iPhone, one that brings with it the promise of heightened efficiency and a more personalized user experience. It’s these nuanced details that underscore the iPhone’s role not just as a tool, but as a companion tailored to enrich every aspect of our digital lives.

Source & Image Credit: Proper Honest Tech



