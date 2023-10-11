This guide covers a range of tips and tricks for Android 14. Google recently released its new Android 14 OS, the software has been released for Google Pixel devices so far and it is now available for the Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 and 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Pixewl 7a, Pixel Fold and the Pixel tablet. The new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones also come with Android 14.

Android 14 is the latest version of the world’s most popular mobile operating system, and it comes with a host of new features and improvements. Here are 10 Android 14 tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your Android device.

1. Customize your lock screen

Android 14 finally gives you the ability to customize your lock screen in a variety of ways. You can now change the clock and weather widget styles, add new widgets, and even change the color of the background. To do this, go to Settings > Display > Lock screen.

2. Use the new predictive back gesture

Android 14 introduces a new predictive back gesture that makes it easier to navigate through your apps. To use it, simply swipe from the left or right edge of the screen towards the middle. Android 14 will then predict which app you want to go back to and switch to it automatically.

3. Enable notification flashes

Notification flashes are a new feature in Android 14 that lets you see when you have a new notification without having to unlock your phone. To enable notification flashes, go to Settings > Notifications > Advanced and toggle on the switch for “Notification flashes.”

4. Use the new drag and drop feature

Android 14 makes it easier to drag and drop text and images between apps. To do this, simply tap and hold on the text or image you want to drag, then drag it to the other app. You can also drag and drop text and images from your phone to your computer, and vice versa.

5. Adjust the font size

Android 14 now lets you adjust the font size of the entire system UI. To do this, go to Settings > Display > Font size and choose the size that’s most comfortable for you.

6. Auto-confirm unlock

Android 14 introduces a new feature called auto-confirm unlock, which automatically unlocks your phone when you enter the correct passcode. To enable this feature, go to Settings > Security and privacy > Device unlock and toggle on the switch for “Auto-confirm unlock.”

7. Use the new app cloning feature

Android 14 now lets you clone apps, which means you can have two instances of the same app installed on your phone. This can be useful for apps like WhatsApp or Facebook, where you may want to have separate accounts for work and personal use. To clone an app, go to Settings > Apps > See all apps and tap on the app you want to clone. Then, tap on the three dots in the top right corner and select “Clone app.”

8. Use the new partial screen recorder

Android 14 introduces a new partial screen recorder that lets you record only a portion of your screen. To use this feature, open the Quick Settings menu and tap on the “Screen recorder” button. Then, tap on the “Select area” button and drag the rectangle to the area of the screen you want to record.

9. Disable unwanted permissions

Android 14 gives you more control over the permissions that apps have. To disable unwanted permissions, go to Settings > Apps > See all apps and tap on the app you want to manage permissions for. Then, tap on “Permissions” and toggle off the switches for the permissions you don’t want the app to have.

10. Use the new battery optimization features

Android 14 introduces a number of new battery optimization features that can help you extend your phone’s battery life. To access these features, go to Settings > Battery and tap on the three dots in the top right corner. Then, select “Battery optimization.”

These are just a few of the many new features and improvements in Android 14. If you’re lucky enough to have a phone that’s eligible for the update, be sure to check it out. You won’t be disappointed, you can find out more details about the new Android 14 software update for Pixel devices over at Google at the link below. We hope that you find our article on Android 14 tips and tricks helpful, if you have any tips that you wish to share, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Android 14 is also headed to a wide range of smartphones from different manufacturers like Samsung, Huawei, OnePlus, Nothing, and many more, when these devices receive the update will depend on the individual manufacturers.

Source Google



