Google announces new Android feature update

Earlier we heard about the new Android logo and now Google has announced a new Android feature update, this will bring a range of new features to Google’s Android OS, including some new AI tools and more.

Included in the Android feature update is a new Assistance at a Glance widget that uses AI to give you helpful, information, there is also updates for Google Wallet, more personalization, and more.

Today, Android is announcing a new look, as well as new features for the Google apps and devices you use every day. Here’s how these updates make it easier to keep on top of tasks and stay connected on the go.

The Assistant At a Glance widget uses AI to bring you helpful information like high-precision weather alerts, dynamic travel updates and upcoming event reminders on your home screen — right when you need them.

Scrolling through images in a group chat, photos on your camera app or even on social media can often be inaccessible for people who are blind or low-vision. Image Q&A on Lookout makes visual content more accessible by using AI to generate more detailed descriptions. After opening an image, you can type or use your voice to ask follow-up questions to learn more about what is in the image. Lookout is also making 11 new languages available on its app, including Japanese, Korean and Chinese, bringing the total number of supported languages to 34.

You can find out more information about Google’s latest Android feature update over at Google’s website at the link below, we are also expecting Android 14 to bring a range of new features when it is released.

Source Google



