Google reveals new Android logo

Google has revealed a new Android logo, which includes a new look for the Android mascot and the logo, the changes have been made ahead of the next major version of Android OS, which is Android 14.

The new Android logo and the new mascot get their design inspiration from Google’s Material design, you can see more information below on what changes have been made to the Android branding.

As part of our last update, the Android robot became a prominent fixture of our logo, reflecting the playfulness people have come to expect from Android. Today, we’re giving the most recognizable non-human member of our Android community an entirely new 3D look.

The bugdroid — the face and most identifiable element of the Android robot — now appears with more dimension, and a lot more character. As a visual signifier of our brand, we wanted the bugdroid to appear as dynamic as Android itself. We’ve also updated the robot’s full-body appearance to ensure it can easily transition between digital and real-life environments, making it a versatile and reliable companion across channels, platforms and contexts.

You can find out more details about the latest Google Android logo over at Google’s website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the Android 14 update when it lands.

Source Android



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals