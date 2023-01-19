Zoom Sessions offers new branding, backstage, analytics and more

Video conferencing company Zoom has introduced a new way to upgrade your single-session virtual events with Sessions. Zoom Sessions is designed to give marketing teams more options when hosting single-session events, when using either Zoom Meetings or Zoom Webinars. Features of the new Sessions enables users to track and measure the success of your events with new analytics and ticketing features. As well as the ability to monitor your pipeline and grow it using new leads with marketing automation tools and more.

Zoom Sessions also allows attendees to engage through interactive features specifically created to help with collaboration and create meaningful connections to your viewers. Sessions also allows businesses and individuals to build brand awareness and adoption thanks to new advanced production tools and the ability to customize your branding as required.

Zoom Sessions

“Hybrid events, in-person events, and virtual experiences all have a place in the modern event landscape. Yet not all events need the same capabilities. The one-size-fits-all approach to event management can leave you sacrificing features you want or, worse, paying for ones you don’t. With that in mind, we’re excited to announce Zoom Sessions, our new event management solution that delivers much-needed flexibility and expanded features for single-session events. Built to help marketers level-up their Zoom Webinars and Zoom Meetings, Zoom Sessions offers robust production, branding, and analytic tools that help you engage attendees, generate meaningful connections, drive better ROI, and elevate your brand. “

“Zoom Sessions is the latest addition to the Zoom Events portfolio. Whether you’re hosting a multi-day conference, one-to-many broadcast, or single-session demand generation event, we’ve got you covered. Our flexible event management software includes a variety of features and tiered pricing options to ensure you’re getting the best solution to fit your virtual and hybrid event needs.”

For more information on pricing and features jump over to the official Zoom Sessions pricing table by following the link below.

Source : Zoom





