Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra 4K web camera $300

Razer has this month launched its new Razer Kiyo Pro web camera equipped with a integrated shutter allowing you to enjoy complete privacy once you have finished streaming by twisting the web cameras frame to conveniently and completely cover the lens. The 4K web camera is capable of converting raw 4K 30 FPS (or 1080P 60FPS) footage into uncompressed 4K 24 FPS, 1440P 30 FPS, or 1080P 60 FPS video directly to your stream.

Equipped with a 8.3 megapixels sensor and cutting-edge processor the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra captures 3.9x more light compared to other webcams, ensuring exceptional detail and color for pro-grade content creation, says Razer. The Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra 4K web camera is now available to purchase directly from the official Razer online store as well as other online retailers such as Amazon priced at $300.

Capable of providing DSLR-like 4K Quality and “incredible clarity” in any light conditions the AI powered video imaging system the web camera can capture still images at a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels of video at 4K 30FPS / 1440P 30FPS / 1080p @ 60/30/24FPS / 720P @ 60/30 FPS depending on your needs.

“Better image quality starts with bigger sensors. So go for the best with the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra—featuring the largest sensor ever in a webcam. Paired with an ultra-large aperture lens for excellent low-light performance, witness DSLR-like detail and clarity that outclasses all other 4K webcams. Featuring a bigger sensor with a 2.9 μm pixel size, the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra captures 3.9x more light compared to other webcams, ensuring exceptional detail and color for pro-grade content creation.”

4K web camera

“To maximize the sensor’s full potential, the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra is fitted with a custom lens that can let in vast amounts of light, providing clear, crisp images even in low-light conditions. See what we mean with this raw, untouched footage. Always stay sharp and well-lit with a webcam that’s not only capable of tracking your face and holding a steady focus, but automatically adjusts light levels to keep your face perfectly exposed.”

“Add more visual detail and texture at 30 FPS by making colors pop, even for the darkest and lightest tones. Automatically refine the webcam’s lighting and contrast while correcting over and underexposed areas. The Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra’s lens can artfully blur the background while keeping you clearly in focus without the need for software, adding a real sense of depth and dimension to every shot.”

