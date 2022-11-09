Zoom announces new Mail and Calendar apps

At the Zoomtopia 2022 event this month the development team responsible for creating the fantastic video, communication software, Zoom has announce new products are now available for a zoom users in the form of calendar and mail applications. The Zoom Mail and Calendar Clients and Zoom Mail and Calendar Services are now available in beta releases offering the ability to check dates and mail from within Zoom Meetings, Phone, Whiteboard, and Team Chat and are available to both free or paying Zoom customers. Access your existing mail accounts directly in the Zoom desktop app.

“By giving users the ability to access their email alongside other modalities, Zoom reduces this “toggle tax” and enables users to better focus on their work. With Zoom Calendar, employees can easily create and join meetings in their existing calendar right from the Zoom sidebar.”

“These new products work together with the communication and collaboration offerings already available within Zoom Meetings, Phone, Whiteboard, and Team Chat. Now, teams can move quickly and seamlessly from email to a video meeting, elevate a chat message to a phone call, collaborate on projects, and early next year, they can share out whiteboards, all without ever leaving the Zoom app.”

Zoom Mail & Calendar

“In addition to the Zoom Mail and Calendar Clients, we also announced a new Zoom Mail Service (beta) and Calendar Service (beta). Zoom customers in the U.S. and Canada with Zoom One Pro or Zoom Standard Pro plans will also have the ability to set up an email account hosted by Zoom at no additional cost, through the new Zoom Mail Service. Customers with a Zoom One Business or higher plan will even have the ability to set up a custom domain.”

“Zoom Mail Service is designed for small-to-medium businesses without dedicated IT resources who also have a need for enhanced privacy in their business communications, such as law firms or any business needing to share private information within their team. Zoom Mail Service offers end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for emails sent directly between active Zoom Mail Service users and expiring emails with access-restricted links for external recipients.”

