Zoomtopia 2022 starts tomorrow online and in-person

Tomorrow this years Zoomtopia 2022 event will start, and is being held in the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in downtown San Jose, California from November 8 -9th 2022. The official Zoom event invites you to attended either online or in-person, providing news about the latest technologies and strategies you can expect from Zoom over the near future. Enabling you to “Explore New Dimensions” of work and presentation will unveil the future of communications from Zoom.

“The cool thing about Zoomtopia 2022 is that it’s a hybrid experience. In-person guests can rub elbows with others at the New Dimensions Expo. But you also have the opportunity to interact with virtual attendees in sessions via Zoom’s chat, reactions, and Q&A features. Look for the QR code in each room, the Zoom ID, or the link within each session on the Cvent app to join and participate from your laptop or smartphone.”

Zoomtopia 2022

“Celebrity guests – Alex Borstein is hosting (yay, “Family Guy”!) and Grammy-winning music icon Timbaland is a keynote speaker. But here are a few logistical items to help you get the most out of your Zoomtopia experience.”

“Can’t join us in person? No problem! You can still experience most of what Zoomtopia has to offer when you join via Zoom Events. Our Zoom Events product has a ton of powerful features – including Expo and Networking – to bring you a memorable virtual experience.”

Source : Zoom



