Zhaoxin Beelink LZX mini PC from $270

A new mini PC has been created by Chinese chipmaker Zhaoxin in the form of the Beelink LZX a small compact computer powered by the companies Zhaoxin KX-6640MA processor supported by 8GB of RAM and equipped with 256GB SSD of internal storage. The mini PC is priced at approximately $270 and is currently available with a 2.1 GHz quad-core processor based on x86 architecture offering turbo speeds up to 2.6 GHz, together with integrated graphics and support for 4K video playback.

Zhaoxin Beelink LZX mini PC with up to 64GB of memory

Beelink LZX is equipped with dual Gigabit Ethernet ports and features 6 x USB 3 ports, together with 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, and supports up to 64GB of RAM and features dual M.2 2280 slots for SSD support as well as a 2.5 inch drive bay for further storage if required.

The CNX Software website reports that the compact PC will be available to purchase throughout China and it is currently available to purchase in Indonesia. As more information on availability worldwide becomes available we will keep you up to speed as always. If you would like to purchase a similar mini PC equipped with a Zhaoxin KX-6640MA processor NewEgg is the place to go. Where the following systems are available to purchase priced at $260 each :

– Windows 10 pro Mini PC, Zhaoxin KX-6640MA Mini Desktop Computer, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 2.4G+5G Dual-Band WiFi, Support 2.5-Inch SATA SSD/HDD

Source : Liliputing : CNX Software

