New Thunderbolt 3 SSD external hard drive for gamers and creatives

Teamgroup has introduced a pair of new internal and external hard drive storage solutions designed specifically for gamers and creators offering performance, Thunderbolt 3 and PCIe 4.0 connectivity in the form of the T-Create Classic Thunderbolt SSD external hard drive and T-Force Cardea Z44L PCIe4.0 SSD. The CLASSIC Thunderbolt 3 external hard drive can reach speeds of up to 900 MB/s when using the USB interface and if you are looking for faster speeds use the PCIe Gen3 x4 by connecting it to a Thunderbolt 3 port, offering speeds of up to 2,700 MB/s.

“T-CREATE CLASSIC Thunderbolt 3 External SSD features a single Type C connector that supports Thunderbolt 3 and 4, as well as USB3.2 Gen2 interfaces. Just plug and play, and it will automatically detect the interface type without needing time-consuming configuring. It is also fully compatible with Mac OS and Windows systems, allowing creators to present their work without worrying about restrictions on different operating systems when they are out making proposals and accessing their data. “

T-Create Classic Thunderbolt SSD external hard drive

“The T-FORCE CARDEA Z44L PCIe4.0 SSD, bringing a new force of PCIe 4.0 to the gaming storage market and comes with a super-thin graphene heat sink containing multiple patented technologies that improves heat dissipation by up to 9%. The CARDEA Z44L supports the latest PCIe Gen 4×4 interface and can deliver read/write speeds of up to 3500/3000 MB/s”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Teamgroup, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Teamgroup

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals