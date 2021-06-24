New T-FORCE CARDEA Z44Q PCIe 4 SSD drive

Teamgroup has introduced its new T-FORCE CARDEA Z44Q PCIe 4.0 SSD high-speed storage this week which supports the latest PCIe Gen 4×4 interface and NVMe 1.4 standards, and is available up to 4TB. The new SSD drive features two patented cooling modules, QLC Flash, and a PCIe Gen 4×4 interface and customers can choose different specs based on their preference and needs.

“Gamers can have everything from cooling, performance, and capacity in one SSD, and explore the infinite possibilities.” The T-FORCE CARDEA Z44Q PCIe 4.0 SSD drives provide read/write speeds reach up to 5,000/4,000 MB/s and the cooling modules on the storage can interchanged if desired.

“T-FORCE CARDEA Z44Q PCIe 4.0 SSD drive is equipped with two patented cooling modules that gamers can freely interchange between. The patented high-strength aluminum heat sink (Taiwan Patent: M541645) can multiply cooling effects while the patented ultra-thin grapheme heat sink (Taiwan Patent: I703921; China Patent: CN 211019739 U) has an ultra-light volume for easy assembly and low interference. Both cooling modules are effective in cooling the SSD, making it a great addition to PCIe SSD for cooling and performance.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet Teamgroup for the SSD drive, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Teamgroup

