Seagate has launched its new range of FireCuda 530 M.2 NVMe Gen 4 SSD drive drives this week making them available priced at $140 for the 500GB version, $240 for the 1TB, $490 for the 2TB SSD and $950 for the 4 TB SSD drive. The new NVMe Gen 4 SSD drives are capable of providing up to 7300 MB/s, the FireCuda 530 catalyzes PCIe Gen4 power with transfer rates up to two times faster than PCIe Gen3 SSDs and 12 times faster than SATA based SSDs explains Seagate in its press release.

The Seagate FireCuda 530 M.2 NVMe Gen 4 SSD drive range are built using Seagate-validated E18 controllers and the latest 3D TLC NAND to provide “advanced speed and durability”. Also in the NVMe SSD drive range is a minimalist heatsink option, specially designed by EKWB that allows you to swaps out te cooling fins on the storage for a more massive, high-grade aluminium block with a finely textured finish and fully maximizing cooling on the SSD drive.

“We had an exciting challenge to design a custom heatsink with the objective of having both form and function – a product that was low profile for tighter builds but also provided thermal management, while maintaining the sleek design that both Seagate’s FireCuda line and EKWB are known for,” said Kat Silberstein, Chief Executive Officer, Americas, at EKWB. “The open, collaborative spirit of Seagate and EK is what has allowed the FireCuda 530 to really sing.”

“Available in capacities up to 4 TB, the FireCuda 530 offers long lasting endurance of 1.8M MTBF and up to 5100 TBW—meaning gamers can write and delete 70% of the drive capacity every day for 5 years. Seagate’s FireCuda 530 includes a three-year Rescue Data Recovery Service plan and a five-year limited warranty so gamers have peace of mind knowing their data is secure. The drive also comes bundled with Seagate’s SeaTools and DiscWizard making it easy for gamers and PC builders to add new drives to their computer and monitor the health and performance of each drive.”

Source : Seagate

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals